‘Viable pathway to long-term peace’: PM Modi welcomes Donald Trump's Gaza plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed President Donald Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. Modi hoped that all concerned will come together behind the initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace

“We welcome President Donald J Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on September 29 that they have agreed on a plan to end the war in Gaza. However, it remains unclear whether Hamas will accept the terms.

“We hope that all concerned will come together behind President Trump’s initiative and support this effort to end conflict and secure peace,” the prime minister said.

20-Point Trump Proposal The 20-point ‘Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict’ calls for Gaza to become “a deradicalized terror-free zone that does not pose a threat to its neighbours” and pledges redevelopment “for the benefit of the people of Gaza, who have suffered more than enough.

The plan would establish a temporary governing board that would be headed by Trump and include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The White House released the Trump’s “Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” shortly before Trump’s joint press conference alongside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in which they both hailed the plan.

While Hamas has said in the past that it would agree to step back from governing Gaza, the militant group has refused to disarm, something Netanyahu has long demanded as part of any long-term truce to end the war.

Eight Muslim states welcome the plan A joint statement by theForeign Ministers of Qatar,Jordan, UAE, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt welcomed US President’s ‘sincere efforts’ to end the war in Gaza.