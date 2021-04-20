Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Narendra Modi will not travel to Portugal for India-EU summit next month

PM Narendra Modi will not travel to Portugal for India-EU summit next month

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
1 min read . 06:54 PM IST PTI

  • The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has been decided, in consultation with EU and Portuguese leadership, to hold the summit in a virtual format on 8 May

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Portugal for the India-EU summit next month in view of the COVID-19 situation and the meeting will be held virtually.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to Portugal for the India-EU summit next month in view of the COVID-19 situation and the meeting will be held virtually.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has been decided, in consultation with EU and Portuguese leadership, to hold the summit in a virtual format on 8 May.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has been decided, in consultation with EU and Portuguese leadership, to hold the summit in a virtual format on 8 May.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"In view of the COVID-19 situation, it has been decided, in consultation with the EU and Portuguese leadership, to hold the India-EU leaders' meeting in a virtual format on May 8," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"The India-EU Leaders' meeting in the EU 27 format, the first time that such a meeting is being held, reflects the shared ambition of both sides to further deepen the strategic partnership," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the issue.

The prime minister was expected to visit France as part of the trip to attend the India-EU summit.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.