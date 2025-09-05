PM Modi to visit flood-hit states, review relief efforts: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit several north Indian states severely affected by recent floods and landslides, official sources confirmed on Friday. The visit comes amid mounting devastation caused by incessant rainfall, which has claimed hundreds of lives and caused extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture.

Himachal Pradesh Faces Widespread Destruction Himachal Pradesh remains among the worst-hit regions, with more than 360 lives lost since the start of the monsoon season. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported that 1,087 roads remain blocked, while 2,838 power supply lines and 509 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Economic losses are estimated at over ₹3,979.52 crore, affecting both public and private infrastructure. The Indian Air Force has been deployed for rescue operations, particularly during the Manimahesh Yatra, to assist stranded pilgrims.

Punjab Grapples with Deadly Floods Punjab is experiencing one of its most severe weather disasters in decades. Over 1,900 villages across 23 districts have been inundated, resulting in 43 fatalities. Approximately 1.71 lakh hectares of crops have been damaged, prompting the state government to request a special financial package from the Centre to manage the crisis.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already visited flood-affected districts and will submit a detailed damage assessment to PM Modi. All rivers in the state remain above danger levels, and rescue operations continue in the most affected areas.

Jammu and Kashmir Floods Begin to Recede In Jammu and Kashmir, the situation shows signs of improvement. Water levels in the Jhelum River and other water bodies have begun to recede after several days of heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts mainly dry conditions in the region over the next 24 hours, with only isolated light showers expected.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a review meeting on Friday, instructing authorities to reinforce vulnerable areas, evacuate residents from submerged villages, and maintain 24/7 monitoring through control rooms to manage ongoing risks.

Uttarakhand and Other Northern States Uttarakhand and other north Indian regions have also witnessed severe flash floods and landslides, leading to widespread property damage and disruption of daily life. Relief operations are underway, with both state and central agencies coordinating rescue efforts and distributing essential supplies to affected communities.

PM Modi to Assess Relief Measures PM Modi’s forthcoming visits aim to assess the scale of the disaster firsthand and ensure that relief measures are effectively implemented. Officials emphasised that the Prime Minister will prioritise areas with the highest damage and interact with state authorities to streamline rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

