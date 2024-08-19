PM Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine on August 23, says MEA: ‘Will be an important visit’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23, says MEA: ‘Will be an important visit’

Livemint
Updated19 Aug 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ukraine on August 23(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit war-hit Ukraine on August 23, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. Secretary West, MEA, Tanmaya Lal said, “PM Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Ukraine later this week on Friday, August 23, on the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.” 

Lal said this is a “landmark and istoric visit since this will be the first time an Indian” prime minister will be visiting Ukraine in more than 30 years since we established our diplomatic relations. "This visit will build upon the recent high-level interactions between the leaders...," he added.

This is also the first time that an Indian leader is visiting Ukraine after Russia launched a war against the European country in February 2022.

In a press conference on Friday, Tanmaya Lal said, "India has maintained a very clear and consistent position that diplomacy and dialogue can resolve this conflict [between Russia and Ukraine] and which can lead to enduring peace, so dialogue is absolutely essential."

"Lasting peace can only be achieved through options that are acceptable to both parties and it can only be a negotiated settlement. on our part, India continues to engage with all stakeholders," Lal said.

He added that Prime Minister Modi has had conversations with leaders of both Russia and Ukraine. He mentioned that the PM also visited Russia.

"India is willing to provide all possible support and contribution required to help find peaceful solutions to this complex issue and at this stage, it is not for us to anticipate or prejudge what the outcome of these discussions will be between the leaders of India and Ukraine," Lal said.

First Published:19 Aug 2024, 07:00 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi to visit Ukraine on August 23, says MEA: 'Will be an important visit'

