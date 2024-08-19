Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit war-hit Ukraine on August 23, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. Secretary West, MEA, Tanmaya Lal said, “PM Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Ukraine later this week on Friday, August 23, on the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lal said this is a "landmark and istoric visit since this will be the first time an Indian" prime minister will be visiting Ukraine in more than 30 years since we established our diplomatic relations. "This visit will build upon the recent high-level interactions between the leaders...," he added.

This is also the first time that an Indian leader is visiting Ukraine after Russia launched a war against the European country in February 2022.

In a press conference on Friday, Tanmaya Lal said, "India has maintained a very clear and consistent position that diplomacy and dialogue can resolve this conflict [between Russia and Ukraine] and which can lead to enduring peace, so dialogue is absolutely essential."

"Lasting peace can only be achieved through options that are acceptable to both parties and it can only be a negotiated settlement. on our part, India continues to engage with all stakeholders," Lal said.

He added that Prime Minister Modi has had conversations with leaders of both Russia and Ukraine. He mentioned that the PM also visited Russia.