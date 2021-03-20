Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for a speedy recovery who was tested positive for Covid-19.

PM Modi tweeted," Best wishes to Prime Minister@ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Imran Khan has tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, his top aide on health announced, two days after he got the first shot of a vaccine.

Khan, 68, was vaccinated on Thursday as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase.

Khan is reported to have received the first shot of the Chinese-produced Sinopharm vaccine, the only anti-COVID jab available in Pakistan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan took to Twitter to confirm that Khan has contracted the coronavirus.

“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home," he said in a tweet.

Khan’s spokesman Dr Shehbaz Gill said that the prime minister has just a slight fever and cough.

The report of Khan contracting the coronavirus came on a day the country reported 3,876 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest number since July last year.

