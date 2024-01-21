Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Manipur on their Statehood Day. The state which was struck by ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities last year, is yet to be graced by the presence of the Prime Minister. Notably, sporadic incidences of violence and subsequent deaths are still reported from Manipur.

The Statehood Day of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura is celebrated on January 21. This year marks the 52nd foundation year for the three states which attained statehood under the North Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act of 1971. Manipur was a princely state, and so was Tripura. Both states were absorbed into India in October 1949, Meghalaya was part of Assam after Independence. The states came into being in 1972 after the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, of 1971, was enacted. It resulted in a significant change in the boundaries of India's Northeastern region, dividing it into states and Union Territories (UTs) after 24 years of Independence. “On Manipur’s Statehood Day, my best wishes to the people of the state. Manipur has made a strong contribution to India’s progress. We take pride in the culture and traditions of the state. I pray for the continued development of Manipur", PM Narendra Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government will end the free movement of people at the India-Myanmar border, and fence it completely so that it can be protected like the country's boundary with Bangladesh.

The Free Movement Regime allows people living on both sides of the border to travel 16 km into each other's territory without a visa. Four Indian states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram, share a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar.

Earlier, officials had said that the government was planning to fence a 300-km stretch of the border.

More than 31,000 people from Myanmar, mostly from the Chin state, have taken refuge in Mizoram following the military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021. Many also took shelter in Manipur.

Dozens of Myanmar soldiers stationed near the international border with India also fled to Mizoram following intense gunfights with militia group People's Defence Force (PDF) last year. They were later sent back to their country.

