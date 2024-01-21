PM Modi extends wishes to Manipur on Statehood Day, hails ‘culture and traditions’ of state
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Manipur on their Statehood Day, expressing pride in the state's culture and traditions. Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura celebrated their Statehood Day on January 21, marking their 52nd foundation year as states.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished Manipur on their Statehood Day. The state which was struck by ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities last year, is yet to be graced by the presence of the Prime Minister. Notably, sporadic incidences of violence and subsequent deaths are still reported from Manipur.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government will end the free movement of people at the India-Myanmar border, and fence it completely so that it can be protected like the country's boundary with Bangladesh.
The Free Movement Regime allows people living on both sides of the border to travel 16 km into each other's territory without a visa. Four Indian states -- Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram, share a 1,643-km-long border with Myanmar.
Earlier, officials had said that the government was planning to fence a 300-km stretch of the border.
More than 31,000 people from Myanmar, mostly from the Chin state, have taken refuge in Mizoram following the military coup in the neighbouring country in February 2021. Many also took shelter in Manipur.
Dozens of Myanmar soldiers stationed near the international border with India also fled to Mizoram following intense gunfights with militia group People's Defence Force (PDF) last year. They were later sent back to their country.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!