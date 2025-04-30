Russia’s May 9 Victory Day parade invite: PM Modi not to attend. Know who will?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, a Reuters report quoting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Sources said that an invitation was extended to Prime Minister Modi to attend the Victory Day Parade at Moscow. Russian side was informed earlier that India would be represented by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

However, government sources on Wednesday confirmed that even Singh will not be attending the event in Russia.

According to a Reuters report, a number of other international leaders, including Chinese president Xi Jinping, are scheduled to come to Russia to attend events, marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two. Jinping has confirmed that he will attend the event. Preparations are underway to host about 20 foreign leaders in Moscow.

What is Victory Day? In January 1945, the Soviet Army launched an offensive against Germany. On May 9, the commanders-in-chief then signed the Act of Unconditional Surrender of Germany which ended the war.

The national holiday honours the sacrifices of Soviet troops and civilians during the war. The Soviet Union reportedly suffered 24 million casualties during the war, including soldiers and civilians.

Russia's state-run news agency quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin as saying on Tuesday, “On the banks of the Volga, our troops halted and crushed the enemy. A decisive blow was delivered to the Nazi war machine, marking a turning point in the war and opening the road westward — to Berlin and to the Great Victory, whose 80th anniversary we will solemnly celebrate very soon, on May 9.”

To mark the Victory Day celebrations, Putin on Monday declared a unilateral 72-hour ceasefire next week in Ukraine. The Kremlin said the truce, ordered on “humanitarian grounds,” will run from the start of May 8 and last through the end of May 10 to mark Moscow's defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945 — Russia's biggest secular holiday, an AP report said.

PM Modi's Russia visits PM Modi had visited Russia in 2024, his first trip to the country in nearly five years. During his visit, PM Modi had invited Russian President to visit India, dates of which haven't been confirmed yet.

On July 9, PM Modi was officially conferred the ‘Order of St Andrew the Apostle’ award by President Putin for his contribution to fostering bilateral ties between the two countries.

PM Modi's two-day visit had begun with a private dinner at President Putin's residence on the outskirts of Moscow.