DUBAI : Prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon UAE investors to be part of the Indian growth story, highlighting the openness of its economy and promising to keep up the reforms momentum.

In a special message for the inauguration of the India pavillion at Dubai Expo 2020, Modi said today India is one of the most open countries in the world.

"Open to learning, open to perspectives open to innovation open to investment.That is why I invite you to come and invest in our nation.Today, India is a land of opportunities. Be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia There is:Opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner,opportunity to progress.Come to India and explore these opportunities. India also offers you maximum growth.Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results.Come to India and be a part of our growth story," Modi said.

Modi said over the last seven years, the government of India has undertaken several reforms to boost economic growth. "We will keep doing more to continue this trend," he added.

Inaugurating the India pavillion, Goyal said the expo is happening at a time when India is celebrating 75 years of its independence, and UAE is celebrating 50th year of its foundation. "UAE is one of India’s most valued partners and a close friend. EXPO 2020 will prove to be a landmark in strengthening the relationship between the two countries further," Goyal said.

Goyal said the entire world is looking towards India now as a trusted partner. "We have intensified the reform process during the pandemic instead of being defensive and have laid a solid foundation for a sustainable and sustained high growth phase in the coming years. India, with its democratic values, extremely capable talent pool, technological prowess and growing appetite for learning and leadership, is all set to play an increasingly central role in the global affairs, trade and business," Goyal added.

