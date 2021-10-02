PM Narendra Modi woos UAE investors, promises more reforms

"Open to learning, open to perspectives open to innovation open to investment.That is why I invite you to come and invest in our nation.Today, India is a land of opportunities. Be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia There is:Opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner,opportunity to progress.Come to India and explore these opportunities. India also offers you maximum growth.Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results.Come to India and be a part of our growth story," Modi said.

