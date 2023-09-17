comScore
PM Narendra Modi's birthday today, here's how you can wish the Prime Minister directly
On the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, wishes have poured in from political circles. From Union Home Minister Amit Shah to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, leaders have wished him good health and lauded his leadership. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed PM Modi calling him, the architect of New India".

While the top-notch politicians wished Prime Minster Modi on his 73rd birthday, the common man can also wish the PM directly. People can directly send birthday wishes to PM Modi via 'The NaMo app'. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched 'Express your Seva Bhaav', a 'Seva Pakwada' initiative on the NaMo app, allowing people to share their wishes directly with PM Modi.

While NaMo has always provided an opportunity for people to greet him directly on his birthday, this time wishes can be shared through video messages and family e-cards as well.

PM Modi's birthday: Here's how to send 'Video Shubkamna'

Step 1: Click on the option 'Video Shubkamna' from the homepage of the Seva Pakhwada campaign on the NaMo app.

Step 2: Click on 'upload button' to upload or record the video wishes to PM Modi

Step 3: After recording the video, click on 'Next'

Step 4: Select the video greeting category and click on 'post video' to share wishes.

Step 5: Click on 'video wall' to see wihses posted by citizens.

PM Modi's birthday: How to send 'family e-card'

Step 1: On the homepage of the Seva Pakhwada Campaign on the NaMo app, click on 'Family E Card'

Step 2: Create 'Family E Card'

Step 3: Select a template and click on the 'Next' button

Step 4: Enter your family's name and write birthday wishes

Step 5: Once the e-card is posted, click on 'Invite your family' and add wishes

The E-card sent to PM Modi can be shared on other social media platforms also.

Updated: 17 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST
