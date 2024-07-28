PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ July episode to be out today

'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio broadcast for the month of July will be aired today, i.e, July 28. Today's episode is the 112th one of the series.

Earlier, PM Modi had said that he had received numerous inputs for July's episode, and expressed his happiness at several youngsters coming together to highlight collective issues for transforming society.

“I've been getting numerous inputs for this month's #MannKiBaat, which will take place on Sunday, the 28th. Happy to see several youngsters in particular highlight collective efforts aimed at transforming our society. You can keep sharing inputs on MyGov, the NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800, ” Modi wrote on the social media platform X.

The last episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', was aired on June 30, 2024, Sunday. It was PM Narendra Modi's first address to the nation, since February 2024, as there had been delays due to the Lok Sabha Elections.

In the June episode, Modi highlighted the significant role of Sanskrit in ancient Indian knowledge and science. He also addressed Akashvani's Sanskrit Bulletin completing 50 years of broadcast on the same day.

Modi also spoke about the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign that was launched on World Environment Day(June 5), requesting people around the world to partake in the tree plantation initiative.

When did 'Mann Ki Baat' start The programme was first launched on October 3, 2014, with an aim to connect the various segments of the Indian society, including women, the youth and the elderly. The episodes are broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, and several others. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centres of All India Radio.