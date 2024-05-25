PM Narendra Modi's stay in Mysuru hotel: ₹80.6 lakh unpaid for over a year; Radisson Blu Plaza may go to court: Report
Radisson Blu Plaza, a hotel in Mysuru where PM Modi staye is considering legal action over an unpaid ₹80.6 lakh bill, according to a report.
The hotel where Prime Minister Narendra Modi stayed in April 2023, Radisson Blu Plaza in Mysuru, is considering legal action because his bills of ₹80.6 lakh have not been paid, The Hindu reported. PM Modi was in Mysuru to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Project Tiger, organized by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF).