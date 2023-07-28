PM pitches India to chip majors, assures reforms

PM pitches India to chip majors, assures reforms3 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged global semiconductor companies to invest in India, citing its talent pool, tax regime, and financial incentives. He stated that the perception of India has changed and now is the right time for investment. Companies such as AMD and Micron have already announced major investments in the country. Modi emphasized that India is a trusted destination amid geopolitical tensions and highlighted the exponential growth in the digital electronics manufacturing sector. He also mentioned policy reforms and incentives for the semiconductor industry.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched India to global semiconductor companies, highlighting its expanding talent pool, favourable tax regime, and financial incentives.
