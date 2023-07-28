PM pitches India to chip majors, assures reforms

Foxconn chairman Young Liu praised India’s determination in attracting investments. “I can feel the determination of the Indian government. I am very optimistic about the way India will be headed. PM Modi once mentioned that IT stands for India and Taiwan. Taiwan is and will be your most trusted and reliable partner," said Liu of Foxconn, one the largest Taiwanese companies that have now made India its next investment destination and has invested billions into creating mobile phone manufacturing facilities. The company is looking at other avenues, including electric vehicles and semiconductors.