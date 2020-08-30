PM praises farmers for 7% YoY rise in kharif sowing, emphasises self-reliance

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned that while festival season had started, there was a greater need to maintain discipline and follow social distance guidelines by people not just to protect themselves from covid-19 but also those around them.

Modi added that despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the sowing of kharif crop in the country has increased in comparison to last year. PM said that there was an increase of 7% in sowing in kharif crop.

“The sowing of kharif crop has increased by 7% in comparison to last year. The sowing of rice increased by 10%, sowing of dal increased by 5%, coarse cereals increased by 3%, oilseeds increased by 13%, and cotton by 3%. It is the time to honour the farmers of the country who have worked hard during these challenging times," the PM said during his radio show, Mann ki Baat.

Modi also said that there was a sense of euphoria and enthusiasm during festivals but people have also shown greater self-control and simplicity in the festivals. PM said that people have celebrated Ganesh Utsav through online means and they have celebrated the festival in an eco-friendly manner.

“Normally this is the time of celebration and there would be festivities at this time. While people are in a celebratory mood but there is a sense of discipline. People are aware that there should be a sense of responsibility. People are doing the everyday work while taking care of themselves and also looking after others," PM added.

“These days, the festival of Onam is also being celebrated with fervor. The zest of Onam has reached foreign lands. Be it US, Europe or Gulf countries, the joys of Onam can be felt everywhere. Onam is increasingly turning to be an international festival," said Modi.

Emphasising the need to make India a self-reliant country, Modi talked about the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and the Non-Cooperation Movement. Modi said that the Non-Cooperation Movement was a seed sowed by Gandhi which now needs to be taken forward and made into a tree to make India self-reliant.

“100 years ago the Non-Cooperation Movement had started, Mahatma Gandhi had said that the movement was for self-respect of the country and also to show the strength of the country. Now when we are trying to make India self-reliant, we have to move forward with confidence and we have to make India self-reliant in every sector," said Modi.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via