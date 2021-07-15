Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi on Thursday praised the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government for its handling of the covid-19 crisis, saying that the way it controlled the second wave of the infection was “unprecedented".

Describing the efforts of the government in combating covid-19 as “commendable", the Prime Minister said UP’s population was more than that of a dozen big countries yet the way “it has controlled the second wave of the coronavirus and stopped its spread is unprecedented".

His remarks came in the run-up to the assembly elections due in the state in 2022.

Modi also said that Uttar Pradesh was emerging as the leading investment destination of the country due to the environment created by the UP government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth ₹1,583 crore at the IIT-BHU ground. He also inaugurated the Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh, which has been built with Japanese assistance later in the day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.