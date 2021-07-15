Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM praises UP govt for controlling covid crisis

PM praises UP govt for controlling covid crisis

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 15 Jul 2021 HT Correspondent

Describing the efforts of the government in combating covid-19 as ‘commendable’, the Prime Minister said UP’s population was more than that of a dozen big countries yet the way ‘it has controlled the second wave of the coronavirus and stopped its spread is unprecedented’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi on Thursday praised the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government for its handling of the covid-19 crisis, saying that the way it controlled the second wave of the infection was “unprecedented".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi on Thursday praised the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government for its handling of the covid-19 crisis, saying that the way it controlled the second wave of the infection was “unprecedented".

Describing the efforts of the government in combating covid-19 as “commendable", the Prime Minister said UP’s population was more than that of a dozen big countries yet the way “it has controlled the second wave of the coronavirus and stopped its spread is unprecedented".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Describing the efforts of the government in combating covid-19 as “commendable", the Prime Minister said UP’s population was more than that of a dozen big countries yet the way “it has controlled the second wave of the coronavirus and stopped its spread is unprecedented".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

His remarks came in the run-up to the assembly elections due in the state in 2022.

Modi also said that Uttar Pradesh was emerging as the leading investment destination of the country due to the environment created by the UP government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth 1,583 crore at the IIT-BHU ground. He also inaugurated the Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre-Rudraksh, which has been built with Japanese assistance later in the day.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!