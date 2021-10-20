NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that preventive vigilance can be achieved with alertness and strengthened through technology and experience.

Speaking at the joint conference of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), PM Modi said along with technology and alertness, simplicity, clarity, and transparency in processes will go a long way for preventive vigilance.

“This will simplify our work and save the resources of the nation," the Prime Minister’s Office quoted the PM as saying, in a statement.

The joint conference of CVC and CBI is taking place at Kevadia, Gujarat. PM Modi had earlier talked about the importance of fintech and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in his monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat, wherein he said that the rightful money of the poor is getting credited directly into their accounts and because of this, obstacles such as corruption have reduced very significantly.

“Today, India of the 21st century, along with modern thinking, emphasizes the use of technology for the benefit of humanity. New India innovates, initiates and implements. New India is no longer ready to accept that corruption is part of the system. It wants its system transparent, process efficient and governance smooth," the statement quoted the prime minister as saying.

“The Prime Minister explained how the government stressed trust and technology to empower the citizens. He said this government does not mistrust the citizens and that is why, many layers of verification of documents have been removed and many facilities such as birth certificate, life certificate for pension are being delivered through technology without middlemen," the statement added.

While articulating the NDA government’s focus areas, PM Modi in his eighth Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort had called for simplification of laws and procedures.

“Recalling his Independence Day call for simplification of laws and procedures, the Prime Minister called upon CVC and CBI and other anti-corruption institutions to removes such processes that come in the way of new India," the statement said.

He had also called for an Amrit Kaal—for the 25 years until India celebrates 100 years of its independence—to meet all growth imperatives. The country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence. Freedom struggle, and ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75, are the five pillars of the 75-week long celebrations.

“Today, when India is moving towards attaining its grand goals during the Amrit Kaal. Today when we are committed to strengthen pro-people and proactive governance, your action-oriented diligence will give strength to the ideals of Sardar Saheb," PM Modi told the gathering according to the statement.

This comes against the backdrop of India taking the lead in digital payment transactions. PM Modi had earlier invalidated ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes, which made up 86% of the currency in circulation by value, as part of his government’s fight against black money, counterfeiting and terror finance.

“The Prime Minister called upon the officers of CBI and CVC to rededicate themselves to abolish corruption from all walks of national life. He said corruption takes away the rights of people and hinders the pursuit of justice for all, nation’s progress and affects the collective power of the nation," the statement said, and added, “The Prime Minister emphasized that in the last six-seven years, the government has succeeded in instilling the confidence that it is possible to contain corruption. He said that there is trust that people can get benefit of the government schemes without middlemen and bribes. Now people feel that corrupt, howsoever mighty, will not be spared, wherever they go."

