PM pushes for Make in India, use of tech for healthcare infrastructure

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged improving discussions on the government's initiative, ‘Make in India’, in the health sector, use of technology-related tools to create healthier societies and make tele-medicine popular.

“There are three things on which I would urge maximum discussion and participation. One is--advances in tele-medicine. Can we think of new models that make tele-medicine popular on a larger scale," he said at the inauguration of a hackathon, "Innovation Challenge on Covid-19' at Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Bengaluru, today.

Modi inaugurated the event via video conference.

“The initial gains in this make me optimistic. Our domestic manufacturers have started production of PPEs (personal protective equipment) and have supplied about 1 crore PPEs to covid-19 warriors," Modi said.

The statements come at a time when India, like many other countries, is trying to reduce its dependency on China, which controls majority of the global pharmaceutical production.

Leading companies in the pharmaceutical industry have said India should use the coronavirus episode to revive its antibiotics production that it lost to China over two decades ago.

Modi also urged that technology should be made a bigger part of healthcare sector. He said the ArogyaSetu app, downloaded by almost 12 crore people, has helped India’s fight against covid-19.

“During the last six years, we in India have given top-most priority to reforms in health and medical education. We are broadly working on four pillars," he said.

The PM said 10 million people including women and those staying in villages are among the major beneficiaries of the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“A nation like ours has to have proper medical infrastructure and medical education infrastructure. Work is underway to ensure a medical college or post-graduate medical institute in every district of the country," he said.

“India is working twenty four by seven to eliminate TB (tuberculosis) by 2025. This is five years ahead of the global target of 2030," he said.

He said the country has seen rapid progress in setting up 22 more Aiims (All India Institute of Medical Sciences), and over the last five years, the government has been able to add 30,000 seats in MBBS and 15,000 seats in post-graduation in medical studies.

