Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the functioning of different empowered groups via video conference.

During the meeting, the government extended insurance schemes for frontline health workers for another six months.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Chaired a meeting during which the working of the various empowered groups was reviewed. These empowered groups are looking into various aspects of COVID relief and helping people."

As per the Prime Minister's office press release, PM Modi asked officials to explore how volunteers from civil society can be utilised to lessen the pressure on healthcare sector by being drafted in non-specialised tasks.

It was discussed in the meeting that NGOs could help to establish and maintain lines of communication between patients, their dependents and health care personnel, while ex-servicemen could be encouraged to handle call centres for communicating with people under home quarantine.

The empowered group on Economic and Welfare measures made a presentation to PM Modi on steps like an extension of the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, under which over 80 crore people will get free ration for May and June.

The empowered group on issues relating to facilitating supply chain and logistics management gave a presentation on various advisories relating to measures to be taken to contain the pandemic. Additionally, thePM instructed officials to plan holistically to ensure seamless movement of goods so that supply chain disruptions are avoided.

