NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a review meeting with officials of districts with low covid-19 vaccination coverage.

The meeting was with districts with less than 50% coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of covid-19 vaccine. District magistrates of over 40 districts across Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, among others, attended the meeting.

District magistrates highlighted issues such as vaccine hesitancy, difficult terrain, weather challenges behind low vaccine coverage.

Prime minister Modi spoke about maximising community engagement through religious and community leaders. He exhorted officials to ensure that the country widens its vaccination coverage by the end of the year.

“Even the better performing districts had similar challenges but they were met with determination and innovation. The officials should develop micro strategies, keeping in mind the experience so far to go for saturation of vaccination by addressing the gaps at local level," said Modi.

The prime minister asked officials to change gears from arrangements made for taking people to the vaccination center and for safe vaccination to administering vaccines from door to door.

“The health workers should reach every house with passion ‘har ghar tika, ghar ghar tika’ - Vaccine at every doorstep. They should go in the spirit of ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ knocking on every doorstep to ensure full vaccination," said Modi.

“You will have to contact those people who have not taken the second dose despite the stipulated time on a priority basis...ignoring this has created problems for many countries in the world," Modi added.

