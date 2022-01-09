PM reviews covid preparedness; seeks provision of health infra at the district level

A detailed presentation highlighting the surge in cases currently being reported globally was given by Secretary Health during the meeting. This was followed by the status of COVID-19 in India highlighting various States and Districts of concern, based on the surge in cases and high positivity being reported. Further, various efforts taken by the Central Government so far in terms of supporting States to manage the upcoming challenge were highlighted. Various predictive scenarios of peak cases were also presented.

