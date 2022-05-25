PM reviews key projects, broad band mission

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi reviewed eight projects having a total cost of ₹59,000 crores at an interaction with senior officials of central and state governments under an oversight initiative called ‘Pragati.’
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed eight projects having a total cost of ₹59,000 crores at an interaction with senior officials of central and state governments under an oversight initiative called ‘Pragati.’
Modi also reviewed the national broadband mission programme. As part of this monthly interaction, Modi seeks to address common man’s grievances and reviews key programmes and projects of the central government as well as those projects flagged by state governments.
Among the eight projects reviewed, two projects each were from the ministries of Railways, Road Transport and Highways and Petroleum and Natural Gas and one project each from the ministry of power and department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation.
These eight projects have a cumulative cost of over Rs. 59,900 crore, concerning the 14 states-- Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Jharkhand.
The agencies working in the infrastructure sector, such as roads and railways, should map their projects with the water bodies being developed under the Amrit Sarovar scheme, the statement said quoting the Prime Minister. This would be a win-win situation as the material dug out for the Amrit Sarovars can be utilised for civil works by the agencies, the statement said.
During the interaction, the Prime Minister also reviewed ‘National Broadband Mission’ programme. States and agencies were asked to leverage the centralised Gati Shakti sanchar portal to ensure timely disposal of right of way applications, the statement said.
Prime Minister further said that States may also formulate state level GatiShakti master plan on the lines of PM GatiShakti National Master Plan and constitute state level units for this purpose. This can go a long way in better planning, identifying and addressing key issues and ensuring better coordination for timely execution of projects, the statement said.
In all previous 39 Pragati meetings, 311 projects having a total cost of ₹14.82 trillion have been reviewed.
