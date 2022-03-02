NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi called an urgent meeting to discuss the evacuation of Indian nationals, many of them students, from Ukraine.This came close on the heels of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) confirming the death of 21-year-old Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagouda of Karnataka.

Visuals of the meeting, which was attended by foreign minister S. Jaishankar and national security adviser Ajit Doval, showed foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla give a presentation on evacuation efforts. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also confirmed that Modi had spoken to the family of the deceased student.

Earlier in the day, the government had responded to the worsening situation in Ukraine by stepping up evacuation efforts of Indian nationals, whose SOS messages are on social media, asking for help in getting out of the country under attack by Russia. The PMO said they had asked Indian Air Force to send C-17 aircraft to help in getting more than 15,000 Indian citizens who were still stuck in the war torn country.

The decision came soon after a one-on-one meeting between President Ram Nath Kovind and Modi. The President cancelled his 10-day three nation tour to Serbia, Jamaica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday. An official confirmed that the two discussed the developing situation in Ukraine.

“Yes, it is cancelled. The ministry of external affairs will have details," said a spokesperson at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

MEA did not comment on the development. However, the President’s office posted a tweet on the meeting.

