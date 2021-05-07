PM reviews vaccination progress, asks states to step up pace

“The prime minister reviewed the progress on vaccination and the roadmap for scaling up production on vaccines in the next few months. He was informed that around 17.7 crore vaccines have been supplied to the states. The prime minister also reviewed the state-wise trends on vaccine wastage. He was briefed that around 31% of the eligible population over the age of 45 has been given at least one dose. The prime minister spoke about the need to sensitize states so that the speed of vaccination doesn’t come down," the PMO said.