Modi calls for secure, open maritime order amid geopolitical disruptions

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a “free, open, secure and rules-based maritime order” built on cooperation and mutual trust, as India seeks to expand its maritime economy, shipbuilding and green shipping capabilities.

In a written message to the third edition of Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue, organised jointly by the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways and Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, Modi said developments in one part of the world’s oceans can have consequences far beyond their shores, making global dialogue and cooperation increasingly important.

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“Our vision is of a free, open, secure and rules-based maritime order that brings greater peace, prosperity and progress for all,” Modi said on Wednesday, adding that he was confident the dialogue would strengthen the larger vision.

The message comes against a backdrop of growing geopolitical and economic disruptions to global shipping, including risks to trade routes and supply chains following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the US-Iran war.

India has increasingly emphasised the need for secure sea lanes, resilient supply chains and greater international cooperation in the maritime domain.

He linked India's maritime ambitions to its broader goal of becoming a developed economy by 2047. He said the country was looking at the oceans with “a renewed sense of purpose” while simultaneously seeking to protect marine ecosystems.

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“India’s maritime vision extends across regions and oceans and is built on cooperation, trust, mutual respect and mutual benefit,” Modi said. “We believe the oceans must become a source of shared prosperity, where every country has a voice and an opportunity to grow.”

Seeking a larger role The remarks come as India is seeking a larger role in global maritime trade and supply chains, including through investments in ports, shipbuilding, shipping and maritime infrastructure.

Modi said India’s major ports had nearly doubled their capacity, while turnaround times had fallen significantly. The government is also preparing for what he described as a “new era of shipbuilding and green shipping”, alongside investments in ocean science and exploration.

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He also highlighted the government’s efforts to modernise the regulatory framework governing the maritime sector through new-generation maritime laws, aimed at creating a contemporary framework for the industry.

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The government is also investing in ocean science and exploration to better understand the country's seas and use them responsibly. “India has also brought in new-generation maritime laws to create a modern framework for the sector. At the same time, we are investing in ocean science and exploration so that we can understand our seas better and make responsible use of their immense potential,” Modi said.

Backed by workforce India’s maritime push is also being supported by its large seafarer workforce. Modi said Indian seafarers now constitute the world’s second-largest maritime workforce, with young Indians earning recognition across the world’s oceans. He said India is protecting ocean health and coastal ecosystems as it builds a stronger maritime economy.

The Prime Minister invoked India’s long maritime history, referring to the ancient port city of Lothal, the Chola dynasty and the naval traditions of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Indian sailors and traders, he said, historically carried goods, ideas, stories and culture to distant lands.

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Modi said India's relationship with the ocean was also one of responsibility, with the country seeking to balance economic expansion with protection of coastal and marine ecosystems.

He expressed hope that Sagarmanthan would generate fresh ideas, deepen international partnerships and create new opportunities, while reinforcing the principle that the oceans should remain a source of shared prosperity.

About the Author Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscap...Read More ✕ Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

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