Modi's Mann Ki Baat: Forces gave befitting reply to those who dared India

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the armed forces have given a befitting reply to those who threaten the territorial integrity of the country as he went on to reiterate India’s right to protect its border and sovereignty.

Without naming China during the monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said that while India knows how to maintain friendship with neighbours, it also knows how togive a befitting reply to anyone who dares to threaten India.

"Our forces have given a befitting reply to those who looked towards India with threatening intensions. India knows how to maintain friendly relations but it can also look at the aggressor in the eyes and give a strong reply. Our forces have shown that they will never let any harm come to the honour of India," Modi said.

The PM also pointed out that the whole world has acknowledged Indian's effort to help other countries during the coronavirus pandemic but countries have also witnessed India's resolve to protect its sovereignty and borders.

“India bows to our brave martyrs who lost their lives in Ladakh. Their valour will always be remembered. Families, who lost their sons, still want to send their other children to defence forces. The strength and sacrifice of the families of martyrs is venerable," Modi said.

Talking about the unlock phase one, Modi said that the mission to promote local and the idea of being vocal about cannot succeed in the country without the participation of the people. Modi said that he was getting many suggestions from people of different parts to promote locally manufactured products.

"Any mission cannot succeed without people’s participation. It is imperative to resolve that to make India self-reliant, we as citizens of the country will become part of the movement. We should buy local, be vocal about local, this is also like a service to the country. It will strengthen India and you will play a role in it," PM added.

Modi further said that while the unlock phase of the nationwide lockdown was in the process, people should remember to take greater precaution. PM said that only precautions would help people against coronavirus pandemic.

"We have to always remember that if we do not wear masks, maintain social distancing, and take greater precautions, then we will endanger ourselves and the people around us. It is a request to the entire country that we should not be careless and protect yourself and others against corornavirus," Modi said.

The PM also emphasised that during the course of unlock phase one, the Union government has also relaxed policies governing several sectors, including mining and the space sector. Modi said that commercial auction was permitted in mining because the sector was under lockdown for several years.

"A lot of sectors which under lockdown for decades have now been unlocked during the unlock period. The mining sector was under lockdown for several years, the decision to allow commercial auction will change the situation completely. A momentous decision has been taken in the space sector. These decision will not only help in making India self-reliant but also advance technologically," Modi added.

Modi further said that the agriculture sector was also under lockdown for several years and this sector has also been unlocked now. Modi said that the decision taken by the Union government allows farmers to sell their produce anywhere and to anyone. These decision will further boost economic progress in the country.













