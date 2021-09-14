PM says India developing as a defence exporter of the world

NEW DELHI : India’s image is shifting from a big defence importer to a defence exporter of the world, and the country is now manufacturing rifles to warships, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister was speaking after an education event where he laid the foundation stone of a state university. “Not only the country, but the whole world is witnessing India manufacturing defence equipment from modern grenades and rifles to fighter aircraft, drones, and warships," Modi said.

“India is moving out of the image of a big defence importer of the world and moving towards making a new identity of an important defence exporter of the world," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

In his speech, PM Modi also highlighted that Uttar Pradesh was becoming a huge centre of this transformation and added that “one and half dozen defence manufacturing companies will create thousands of jobs with hundreds of crores of rupees investment. New industries are coming up to support the manufacture of small arms, armaments, drones and aerospace-related products in the Aligarh Node of the Defence Corridor. This will give new identities to Aligarh and nearby areas".

The Prime Minister pointed out that Aligarh, which was famous for protecting the houses and shops with its famous padlocks, will now also be famous for creating products that will protect the boundaries of the nation. This will create new opportunities for the youth and MSME, according to the statement from the PMO.

PM Modi claimed that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a very attractive place for small and big investors and credited the state for creating the necessary environment for investment. “Today Uttar Pradesh is becoming a great example of the double engine government's double benefit."

Pm Modi also spoke how his government is working for farmers by “increasing MSP by 1.5 times, expansion of Kisan Credit Card, improvement in the insurance scheme, provision of pension of ₹3,000" and how they are empowering small farmers.

The Prime Minister also informed that payment of “more than ₹140,000 crore has been made to the sugarcane farmers of the state" and claimed that “sugarcane farmers of western UP will reap benefits from increasing ethanol content in petrol", as per the PMO statement.

Modi laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh and also visited the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

