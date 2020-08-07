PM says there is political will, commitment to implement New Education policy

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said there is full political will and his complete commitment to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP), sidelining any criticism for the policy that has come after a gap of 34 years.

“There is political will. And I am fully committed, and is standing with the new education policy," Modi said while addressing a day-long symposium on higher education reforms.

He said it’s natural that people are discussing how this policy will be implemented but underlined that “NEP is not mere government circular" and asked the Union education ministry, educationists and in institutions to work hard and show willpower to implement it on the ground.

He asked authorities to “develop an implementation strategy, create a roadmap, attach timelines and get busy in arranging resources and human resources" to effect the new policy that has underlined several education reforms both in school and higher education sectors.

This is the second time the PM spoke about the new NEP, indicating his government’s intention and his involvement in developing the policy, a point that K. Kasturirangan, a renowned scientist and head of the panel that drafted the policy document, also highlighted in his speech.

He reiterated that autonomy in higher educational institutions will be provided based on performance and not entitlement. “This will be a reward for quality education".

“NEP offers a holistic approach and focuses to offer education based on equality, discussion, discovery and analysis skill," he said in Hindi.

He said in 21st century, the world is moving towards an era where people will have multiple professions in their career span and this education policy has kept that in mind while advocating for multidisciplinary education, multiple entry and exit at undergraduate level, academic credit bank and thrust on vocation education.

“Higher education was relieved from streams," he said, indicating how NEP reduces the rigidity between science and arts and talks about a comprehensive model of education.

The Union Cabinet approved NEP on 29 July. Under the proposed reforms, the multiple higher education regulators like University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) will be merged. The human resource development ministry will be renamed education ministry, HRD minister Ramesh Pokriyal said during a press briefing.

The policy promotes three-language formula while removing distinction between sciences and humanities and letting students study cross functional subjects. It lays emphasis on learning soft skills and pursuing singing, dancing and sports in school.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via