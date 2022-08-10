PM says 'Tiranga' is pride of past, commitment of present and dreams of future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing a Tiranga Yatra at Surat said that tricolour reflects 'pride of India's past, commitment of present and dreams of future'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a Tiranga Yatra in Surat via video conferencing on Wednesday described the national flag as a reflection of the pride of India's past, commitment to the present and dreams of the future. He said that our flag stands for the country's unity, integrity and diversity.
Noting the role of indigenous textile industry, he said that the tricolour has been a symbol of khadi (a hand-spun and hand-woven fabric) and self-reliance.
Speaking about contribution of Gujarat in India's independence, PM Modi said, Gujarat led India's freedom struggle in the form of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi), and gave the country personalities like 'Iron Man' Sardar Patel, who laid the foundation of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, great India) post-Independence. The message that the Bardoli movement and the Dandi Yatra gave, united the entire country.
Addressing the Tiranga Yatra Modi evoked the eternal spirit of the Indian flag by telling about the motivation it gave to our freedom fighters and the consciousness it will impart for our future endeavours.
He said, "Our fighters saw the future of the country, its dream in the tricolour and never let it bow down by any means. When today, after 75 years of Independence, we are beginning the journey of a new India, the tricolour is once again representing the unity and consciousness of India."
PM while speaking about the diversity of people who came together in the Tiranga Yatra at Surat said, "In a way, a mini India is being seen… People from all sections of the society are involved in this together. There is a garment seller, shopkeeper, somebody is a craftsman of looms, someone is involved in sewing and embroidery work, another one engaged in transportation or jewellery. The entire textile industry...people of Surat have made the event grand."
Promoting the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, PM said from August 13 to 15, tricolour will be hoisted in every house of India and people from every section of the society, every caste and creed are spontaneously coming together with only one identity. This is the identity of the conscientious citizen of India.
He added, "Many poor people, weavers and handloom workers are also getting additional income due to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign...These campaigns of public participation will strengthen the foundation of New India."
