PM seeks cooperation of political leaders, CMs for G20 events
- Modi said that there is global curiosity and attraction towards India currently, which further increases the potential of India’s G20 presidency
NEW DELHI :With India taking over the presidency of G20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sought cooperation of all political leaders and chief ministers in the organization of various G20 events.
A statement from the ministry of external affairs said that the prime minister during the all party meeting on Monday stressed on the need for teamwork.
“He pointed out that the G20 Presidency would help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, thus bringing out the uniqueness of each part of our nation," it said.
Noting that India’s G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation, and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s strengths to the entire world, Modi also said that there is global curiosity and attraction towards India currently, which further increases the potential of India’s G20 presidency.
Highlighting the large number of visitors who would be coming to India during India’s G20 presidency, he took note of the potential for promoting tourism and boosting the local economies of the venues where G20 meetings would be organized.
India took over presidency of the influential grouping from Indonesia on 1 December.
The meeting was attended by union home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar, defence minister Rajnath Singh and commerce minister Piyush Goyal, among other ministers. The MEA statement said that brief interventions were made by the home minister and finance minister during the meeting.
A detailed presentation encapsulating aspects of India’s G20 priorities was also made, according to the ministry.
Earlier in the day, discussions took place at the first Sherpa meeting of the G20 under India’s presidency. The discussions on technological transformation and green development and lifestyle for environment, global and regional economy were initiated by India’s G20 Sherpa, Amitabh Kant, through an overview of India’s G20 priorities.
Kant highlighted India’s role in providing a greater voice to the ‘Global South’, and utilizing its G20 presidency to forge win-win collaborations between developing countries and advanced economies.
The theme for the India’s G20 Presidency would be ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’. After taking over the presidency, prime minister Modi on 3 December wrote in a blog post said that some countries remain trapped in the “zero-sum mindset" fighting over territory or resources and weaponizing supplies of essential goods.
