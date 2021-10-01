After making India free of open-defecation with the construction of more than 100 million toilets since 2014, the goal of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 is to make the cities free of garbage, he said.

“Under Amrut 2.0, India’s aim is to improve sewage and septic management to make our cities water-safe and ensure no sewage flows anywhere in our rivers," Modi said.

Along with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas is critical for the campaign for cleanliness, the prime minister said.

Modi said the present generation has taken the initiative to strengthen the cleanliness drive. “Toffee wrappers are no longer thrown on the ground but kept in pocket by children. They also ask their elders to avoid throwing garbage. We have to remember that cleanliness is not a task just for a day, a fortnight, a year or for just a few people," he said.

“Cleanliness is a great campaign for everyone, every day, every fortnight, every year, generation after generation. Cleanliness is a lifestyle, cleanliness is a life mantra," he said.

Modi said India is processing about 100,000 tonnes of waste every day. “When India started the campaign in 2014, less than 20% of the waste generated every day was processed. Today, we are processing about 70% of the daily waste. Now, we have to take it to 100%," the PM said.

“The use of modern technology is increasing for the development of cities. The National Automobile Scrappage Policy strengthens the campaign of waste-to-wealth and a circular economy."

He said street vendors and hawkers play an important role in developing urban India.

