PM seeks unequivocal support of MPs over India-China conflict at monsoon session

Many rounds of talks at the level of senior commanders have not yielded any result. But at a meeting of the foreign ministers of India and China last week, both countries agreed on five points, including the need to reduce tensions. Analysts say this has led to temporary truce between the two sides, though the Indian army is set for the long haul and prepared to maintain its positions along the heights of five features it captured in August besides some areas around the Pangong Tso in the coming winter months, given that trust between the two countries has been a casualty due to the intrusions that have taken place in violation of pacts signed over the years since 1993.