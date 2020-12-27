PM, Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra

With the assembly polls due in the state in April-May next year, the BJP recently said that the saffron party will win 200 seats in the 294-strong House, while TMC's poll strategist Prashant Kishor declared that he will quit his profession if the saffron party is able to cross double digits. After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the Trinamool Congress winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election. In the last few years, the BJP's strength has increased manifold in the state where it has never been in power.