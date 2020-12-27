Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM, Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, in Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

PM, Shah should apologise for disinformation campaign against Bengal: Amit Mitra

2 min read . 05:59 PM IST PTI

  • Mitra cited the data of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation
  • The data showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country was 4.18 per cent while the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of West Bengal was 7.26 per cent

West Bengal is faring better than the national rate in several parameters of industrial growth, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra claimed Sunday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to people for running a "disinformation campaign" against the state.

West Bengal is faring better than the national rate in several parameters of industrial growth, state Finance Minister Amit Mitra claimed Sunday, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should apologise to people for running a "disinformation campaign" against the state.

Mitra cited the data of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showing that GDP, growth in industry, services and agriculture sectors have grown faster than the national rate in the state.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Telangana farmers to get financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu from tomorrow

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST

Challenge any Union minister to debate farm laws with farmers to clear doubts: Kejriwal at Singhu

2 min read . 07:14 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Agitators stay put at Delhi borders amid harsh winter

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST

PM Modi set to inaugurate New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST

Mitra cited the data of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showing that GDP, growth in industry, services and agriculture sectors have grown faster than the national rate in the state.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Telangana farmers to get financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu from tomorrow

1 min read . 07:15 PM IST

Challenge any Union minister to debate farm laws with farmers to clear doubts: Kejriwal at Singhu

2 min read . 07:14 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Agitators stay put at Delhi borders amid harsh winter

1 min read . 06:53 PM IST

PM Modi set to inaugurate New Bhaupur- New Khurja section of EDFC

1 min read . 06:44 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The BJP often alleges that there has been no economic development in West Bengal and Central welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat Yojana and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi are not being implemented as they do not involve "cut money".

"PM-HM's shameful DISINFORMATION campaign on Bengal CAUGHT red-handed by their own Central Statistical Orgn! Chart EXPOSES how India growth rates hit bottom under duo, while growth under MamataB soared in Bengal: GDP, Industry,Services, Agri. So, Apologise to people of Bengal," Mitra tweeted.

The data of the Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry, estimated on August 31, 2020, showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country was 4.18 per cent while the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of West Bengal was 7.26 per cent.

The Gross Value Added (GVA) of the country was recorded at 3.89 per cent while that of West Bengal was ahead at 7.39 per cent, the data showed.

India's industrial growth was 0.92 per cent while it was 5.79 per cent in the eastern state.

According to the data, West Bengal was ahead of the national rate in services and agriculture sectors also, Mitra, a former secretary general of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), said.

With the assembly polls due in the state in April-May next year, the BJP recently said that the saffron party will win 200 seats in the 294-strong House, while TMC's poll strategist Prashant Kishor declared that he will quit his profession if the saffron party is able to cross double digits. After having a limited presence in the politically polarised state for decades, the BJP emerged as the main rival of the Trinamool Congress winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election. In the last few years, the BJP's strength has increased manifold in the state where it has never been in power.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.