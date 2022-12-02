PM shares pics of Gujarat captured by EOS-06 satellite

PM shares pics of Gujarat captured by EOS-06 satellite1 min read . 07:38 PM IST
- PM Modi informed that these advancements in the world of space technology will help in better prediction of cyclones and promote the coastal economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared pictures taken by space agency ISRO’s new satellite EOS-06 which was successfully launched last week.
The Prime Minister further added that these advancements in the world of space technology will help in better prediction of cyclones and promote the coastal economy as well.
The Prime Minister shared four pictures, showing the satellite view of Gujarat, and said, “Have you come across breathtaking images from the recently launched EOS-06 satellite? Sharing some beautiful images of Gujarat. These advances in the world of space technology will help us to better predict cyclones and promote our coastal economy too."
The EOS-06 satellite along with Eight Nano-satellites were successfully launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre on November 26 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.
EOS-06 is third generation satellite in the Oceansat series, which provides continued services of Oceansat-2 with enhanced payload capability. The satellite onboard carries four important payloads viz. Ocean Color Monitor (OCM-3), Sea Surface Temperature Monitor (SSTM), Ku-Band Scatterometer (SCAT-3), ARGOS.
The Oceansat-2 which was a launched during Sept-2009 configured to cover global oceans and provide continuity of ocean colour data with global wind vector and characterization of lower atmosphere and ionosphere.
The mission resulted in many research collaborations nationally and internationally on various areas global chlorophyll distribution, Kd 490 distribution, ocean color images, oil spillages, wind vector products.
It is envisaged to observe ocean color data, sea surface temperature, and wind data to use in Oceanography, climatic and meteorological applications.
The satellite also supports value added products such as potential fishing zone using chlorophyll, SST and wind speed and land based geophysical parameters.
