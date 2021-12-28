Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Thursday hold pre-budget meeting with state finance ministers. The finance minister has already held customary pre-budget consultation meetings with more than 120 invitees representing seven stakeholder groups between December 15 and December 22.

The Budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented on February 1 during the first half of Parliament's Budget session which usually begins in the last week of January every year.

In a statement issued on December 22, the finance ministry said that rationalisation of income tax slabs, infrastructure status for digital services and incentives to hydrogen storage as well as fuel cell development were some of the suggestions made by various stakeholders at the pre-Budget consultation meeting convened by Sitharaman.

The stakeholder groups include representatives and experts from agriculture and agro-processing industry; industry, infrastructure and climate change; financial sector and capital markets; services and trade; social sector; trade union & labour organisation and economists.

