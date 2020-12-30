PM slams UPA govt for delaying ambitious rail freight corridor

“This project is a living proof of the work culture of the government which was before 2014. In 2006, this project was approved. After that it remained only in papers and files. The seriousness that the Centre should have negotiated with the states, the urgency that should have been communicated, was not done. As a result, the work got stuck, hanged, went astray. The situation was that till 2014, not even a kilometre of track could be laid. The money which was also approved for this could not be spent properly," Modi said while virtually inaugurating the 351km section of the New Khurja-New Bhaupur stretch of the Eastern DFC.