PM cautions over pandemic’s spread to rural areas

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised caution regarding the spread of coronavirus pandemic through rural areas, with the second wave raging across the country.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had on Thursday asked the Union government to prioritize testing and vaccination in rural areas as covid-19 was now spreading in peri-urban and rural places.

The government has been facing increasing criticism over its mishandling of the second wave, as superspreader events, such as political rallies and Kumbh Mela, threaten to spread covid infections to India’s villages. India is facing an unprecedented health crisis, amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen, medicines, vaccines, and hospital and ICU beds.

While releasing the eighth tranche of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, or PM-Kisan scheme, the Prime Minister "urged village panchayats to ensure proper awareness and sanitation in their respective areas", according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

NCDC has cautioned against the spread of the infection to rural areas, as the health infrastructure in rural reaches of the country is not adequately equipped to deal with the rising number of cases.

“The Prime Minister said that this once-in-a-century pandemic is challenging the world, as it is an invisible enemy in front of us. He said the government is fighting covid-19 with all its might and ensuring that every government department is working day and night to ease the pain of the nation," the statement reads.

India registered 343,144 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra reporting the highest number of cases, followed by Kerala and Karnataka. Of the 4,000 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for the maximum number, followed by Karnataka.

“The Prime Minister urged everyone to register for the vaccine when their turn comes and to ensure covid-appropriate behaviour at all times. He added that this vaccine is an important means of protection against coronavirus and will reduce the risk of serious illness," the statement said.

With India’s second wave of the coronavirus pandemic spreading to the country’ interiors, the economic fallout is likely to be far more severe than the first wave. This comes at a time when rural India has already erased gains made since October, when the coronavirus infection had begun to decline, to record 2.84 million job losses in April for the salaried class alone, as reported by Mint earlier. This is expected to impact rural consumption.

“The Prime Minister said armed forces are working with full strength to ensure oxygen supply in these tough times. Railways are also running oxygen express trains. The pharma sector of the country is manufacturing and delivering medicines at a large scale. He requested the state governments to ensure strict laws to counter black-marketing of medicines and medical supplies," the statement added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.