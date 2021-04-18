PM takes stock of Varanasi infections as caseload continues to climb

As India’s daily covid-19 count breached the 2.6 lakh-mark on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting to review the situation in Varanasi.

During the meeting, the prime minister took stock of testing, availability of beds, medicines, vaccines and manpower for prevention of coronavirus and proper treatment of covid-19 infected patients. He directed the officers to provide all possible assistance to the public expeditiously.

The Prime Minister emphasized "Test, Track and Treat" and said that like the first wave, the same strategy has to be adopted to win over viruses. He also stressed providing contract tracing and test reports of infected persons at the earliest. He added that everybody should follow the "distance of two yards and mask is essential".

“The administration should make everyone above the age of 45 aware of this. The administration should extend all possible assistance to the people of Varanasi with utmost sensitivity," said the prime minister adding that the country has to learn from last year's experiences and move forward cautiously.

As a representative of Varanasi, Modi said that he is also taking constant feedback from the general public. “The expansion and modernization of medical infrastructure in Varanasi in the last 5-6 years have helped in fighting covid-19. Simultaneously, the availability of beds, ICU, and oxygen in Varanasi is being augmented," said Modi.

The prime minister also emphasized the need to increase efforts at all levels in view of the stress due to the increased number of patients. “The Varanasi administration should step up the pace of work in all the fields in the same way it has rapidly set up the 'Kashi Covid Response Centre'," said Modi.

He directed the administration to discharge all responsibilities towards the patients and their families living in home isolation in a sensitive manner.

The public representatives and officials of the Varanasi region informed Modi about the preparations made for the prevention and treatment of covid. In this regard, the prime minister was briefed on the issues of control rooms set up for contact tracing, command and control centres set up for home isolation, dedicated phone line ambulances, provision of telemedicine from control rooms, deployment of additional rapid response teams in urban areas etc.

So far 19,8,383 persons have received the first dose and 35,014 persons have received both the doses of vaccination to prevent covid-19 in Varanasi, the officials informed the PM.

During this video conferencing, M.L.C and covid incharge of Varanasi A.K. Sharma, zonal head Deepak Agarwal, police commissioner A. Satish Ganesh, district collector Kaushal Raj Sharma, municipal commissioner Gaurang Rathi, chief medical officer Dr N.P. Singh, director IMS BHU Prof. B.R. Mittal, state ministers Neelkanth Tiwari and Ravindra Jaiswal, legislator from Rohaniya Surendra Narayan Singh, MLCs Ashok Dhawan and Lakshman Acharya were also present.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise. 2,61,500 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan reported 78.56% of the new cases, the Union health ministry data showed.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 67,123. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 27,334 while Delhi reported 24,375 new cases.

The daily positivity rate in the last 12 days has doubled from 8.00% to 16.69%. The national weekly positivity rate has increased from 3.05% to 13.54% over the last month. Chhattisgarh reported the highest weekly positivity rate among states at 30.38%.

India’s total active caseload has reached 18,01,316. It now comprises 12.18% of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,21,576 cases has been recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

The five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala cumulatively account for 65.02% of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for38.09% of the total active caseload of the country.

India’s cumulative recoveries stand at 1,28,09,643 today. The national recovery rate has gone down to 86.62%.

At least 1,501 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten states account for 82.94% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (419). Delhi follows with 167 daily deaths, the government said.

The prime minister in a meeting convened on Saturday stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking, and treatment. Early testing and proper tracking remain key to reduce mortality. He also said that local administrations need to be proactive and sensitive to people’s concerns.

The prime minister directed that close coordination with states must be ensured in handling the pandemic.

