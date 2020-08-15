PM talks Atmanirbhar Bharat, National Digital Health Mission, Ayodhya on I-Day

The statement comes after five rounds of talks at the level of senior commanders and three rounds of talks between diplomats have not yet been able to find a solution to the tensions between the two countries that spiked in May after multiple intrusions by Chinese troops in Ladakh. Tensions were exacerbated by the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops in a violent clash in Galwan valley on 15 June. These were the first such casualties between India and China in 45 years.