PM tells states to check hoarding and black marketing of oxygen, covid drugs

“Along with resource upgradation, we have to focus on testing. Widespread testing should be conducted so that people get the facility easily," said Modi. “Our vaccination programme should not slow down in this situation," said Modi, highlighting that India is running the world’s largest vaccination programme, and so far more than 13 crore vaccine doses have been provided free of cost to the states by the government of India. The campaign launched by the central government to provide free vaccine to all citizens above 45 years, as well has healthcare workers and front line workers, will also continue in the same manner.

