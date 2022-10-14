PM to address all-India conference on law on Saturday

The conference will witness discussions around topics of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation for quick and affordable justice, upgrading overall legal infrastructure, among others
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the All-India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries on Saturday via video message.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the All-India Conference of Law Minister and Law Secretaries on Saturday via video message.
The two-day conference is hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice in Gujarat. The objective of the conference is to provide a common forum for the policy makers to discuss issues related to the Indian Legal and judicial system.
The two-day conference is hosted by the Ministry of Law and Justice in Gujarat. The objective of the conference is to provide a common forum for the policy makers to discuss issues related to the Indian Legal and judicial system.
“The states and UTs will share their best practices, exchange new ideas, and improve their mutual cooperation through this conference," said the Prime Minister’s Office in a press release.
“The states and UTs will share their best practices, exchange new ideas, and improve their mutual cooperation through this conference," said the Prime Minister’s Office in a press release.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The conference will witness discussions around topics of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation for quick and affordable justice; upgrading overall legal infrastructure; removing obsolete laws; improving access to justice; reducing pendency of cases and ensuring speedy disposal; bringing uniformity in proposals relating to state bills for better centre-state coordination; strengthening of State Legal Systems, among others.
The conference will witness discussions around topics of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms such as arbitration and mediation for quick and affordable justice; upgrading overall legal infrastructure; removing obsolete laws; improving access to justice; reducing pendency of cases and ensuring speedy disposal; bringing uniformity in proposals relating to state bills for better centre-state coordination; strengthening of State Legal Systems, among others.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.