PM to address Indian Science Congress on 3 Jan

The Indian Science Congress was first held in 1914. The website of the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) which organizes the annual event said that the association was formed with the objectives of advancing and promoting the cause of science in India, holding an annual congress at a suitable place in India and publishing proceedings, journals, transactions and other publications along with securing and managing funds and endowments for the promotion of science, among others.

