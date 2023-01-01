PM to address Indian Science Congress on 3 Jan

PM to address Indian Science Congress on 3 Jan2 min read . 07:55 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on 3 January, 2023 through video conferencing.
The 108th annual session of ISC will be held at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University during 3-7 January.
A statement from the prime minister’s office said that the focal theme of this year’s ISC is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment".
“It will witness discussions on issues of sustainable development, women empowerment and the role of science & technology in achieving this," the statement said.
The participants will discuss and deliberate on ways to increase the number of women in higher echelons of teaching, research and industry, along with trying to find ways to provide women with equal access to STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education, research opportunities and economic participation.
A special programme to showcase the contribution of women in science and technology will also be held, which will also witness lectures by renowned women scientists, it said.
Several other programmes will also be organized alongside ISC. ‘Children’s Science Congress’ will also be organized to help stimulate scientific interest and temperament among children. Farmer’s Science Congress will provide a platform to improve the bio-economy and attract youth to agriculture.
Further, ‘Tribal Science Congress’ will also be held, which will also be a platform for scientific display of indigenous ancient knowledge system and practice, along with focusing on the empowerment of tribal women.
The Indian Science Congress was first held in 1914. The website of the Indian Science Congress Association (ISCA) which organizes the annual event said that the association was formed with the objectives of advancing and promoting the cause of science in India, holding an annual congress at a suitable place in India and publishing proceedings, journals, transactions and other publications along with securing and managing funds and endowments for the promotion of science, among others.
