PM to address national conference of state labour ministers on 25 August

PM to address national conference of state labour ministers on 25 August1 min read . 23 Aug 2022
- The two-day conference is being organized by the union ministry of labour & employment on 25-26 August, 2022 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh
NEW DELHI :Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the national conference of labour ministers of all states and union territories on 25 August, 2022
A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said that the two-day conference is being organized by the union ministry of labour & employment on 25-26 August, 2022 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Modi will address the conference at at 4:30 pm through video conferencing.
The conference would discuss on framing of rules under four labour codes and modalities for their implementation.
The conference is being convened in the spirit of cooperative federalism to discuss various significant labour related issues, it said.
“It will help create further synergy amongst the Centre and state governments in formulating better policies and ensuring effective implementation of schemes for the welfare of workers," the statement said.
The conference will have four thematic sessions including integrating e-Shram portal for on-boarding social security schemes to universalize social protection and ‘Swasthya se Samriddhi’ for improving medical care through ESI hospitals run by state governments and integration with ‘Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana’ (PMJAY).
Further, along with discussions on the four labour codes and their implementation, the conference wil discuss on ‘Vision Shramev Jayate @ 2047’ with focus on just and equitable conditions of work, social protection to all workers, including gig & platform workers, gender equality at work, among other issues, the statement said.
