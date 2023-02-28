PM to address post-budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’ on 1 March
- The webinar will involve discussions on the budget announcements pertaining to various themes in coordination with ministry of social justice and empowerment, department of drinking water and sanitation, ministry of jal shakti
NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the post-budget webinar on the theme ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’ on 1 March 2023 at 10 AM, via video conferencing, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said in a statement.
