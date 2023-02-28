Home / News / India /  PM to address post-budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’ on 1 March
Back

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the post-budget webinar on the theme ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’ on 1 March 2023 at 10 AM, via video conferencing, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said in a statement.

The webinar will be led by Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), and co-led by Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC). 

“It will involve discussions on the budget announcements pertaining to various themes in coordination with Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti (MoJS)," the ministry said.

Several voices from the ground like those of SafaiMitras, lead NGOs, civil society organizations, worker associations, financial institutions, urban planners, industry representatives, research institutions, public representatives, government officials etc. will be joining the webinar and sharing their inputs, it added.

The stakeholders will deliberate and prepare implementation strategy and timelines pertaining to budget announcements viz. mechanized sanitation facilities in all cities to ensure transition from man-hole to machine-hole, wet and dry waste management, waste to Wealth plants under GOBARDhan Scheme, scope of processed wet waste for PM-PRANAM, urban planning reforms and ‘Scheme for special assistance to States for capital investment 2023-24’, Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) for tier-2 and tier-3 cities, ringfencing of user charges and property tax reforms. 

As a part of the webinar, four parallel breakout sessions viz. waste to wealth, safaiMitra suraksha (Man-hole to Machine-hole), urban planning reforms & action and urban infrastructure development fund, will be organized.

The plenary closing session will have summarisation by the moderators of aforesaid breakout sessions in the presence of the Union Ministers.

