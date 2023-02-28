PM to address post-budget webinar on ‘Urban Planning, Development and Sanitation’ on 1 March

The stakeholders will deliberate and prepare implementation strategy and timelines pertaining to budget announcements viz. mechanized sanitation facilities in all cities to ensure transition from man-hole to machine-hole, wet and dry waste management, waste to Wealth plants under GOBARDhan Scheme, scope of processed wet waste for PM-PRANAM, urban planning reforms and ‘Scheme for special assistance to States for capital investment 2023-24’, Urban Infrastructure Development Fund (UIDF) for tier-2 and tier-3 cities, ringfencing of user charges and property tax reforms.