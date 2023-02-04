Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants of ‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ on 5 February at 1 PM via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the event is organised in the Rajasthan capital by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore since 2017.

The Mahakhel, which is focussing on Kabaddi competition this year, started on National Youth Day i.e. 12 January, 2023.

It has witnessed participation of more than 6400 youths and sports persons from more than 450 gram panchayats, municipalities and wards of all 8 legislative assembly regions of Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituency.

The organisation of Mahkhel provides an opportunity for the youth of Jaipur to showcase their sporting talent and also motivates them to take up sports as a career option, it said.

Also, the prime minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on 6 February, 2023.

“At around 11:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate India Energy Week 2023 at Bengaluru. Thereafter, at around 3:30 PM, he will dedicate to the nation the HAL helicopter factory at Tumakuru and also lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives," the PMO said.