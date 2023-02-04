PM to address the participants of Jaipur Mahakhel on 5 February
- The Prime Minister’s Office said the event is organised in the Rajasthan capital by Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural and former Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants of ‘Jaipur Mahakhel’ on 5 February at 1 PM via video conferencing.
