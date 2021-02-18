OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM to address Visva-Bharati, inaugurate medical college at IIT Kharagpur
The Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur. (MINT_PRINT)
The Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur. (MINT_PRINT)

PM to address Visva-Bharati, inaugurate medical college at IIT Kharagpur

1 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2021, 11:02 AM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • While PM Modi will address the convocation at Visva-Bharat virtually in the presence of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the Visva-Bharati University on Friday, and at IIT Kharagpur he will inaugurate a medical college on 23 February.

While PM Modi will address the convocation at Visva-Bharat virtually in the presence of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal; at IIT Kharagpur, he is set to address the students and dedicate a medical facility.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A file photo of Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil.

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 10:58 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks during the Future Investment Initiative Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 24, 2018. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY./File Photo

Biden downgrades Saudi Crown Prince to ‘recalibrate’ ties

3 min read . 10:44 AM IST
The roads portfolio of Ashoka Concessions comprises 15 assets, including six operational build, operate, transfer toll projects.

Brookfield, NIIF, Actis place bids to buy Ashoka Concessions

2 min read . 10:39 AM IST
Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, who reached the spot, said that the two girls have died while the other one has been admitted to a hospital.

Unnao: Two Dalit girls found dead in UP, third critical after suspected poisoning

1 min read . 10:34 AM IST

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

“IIT Kharagpur is going to organize its 66th Annual Convocation on February 23, 2021, in virtual mode keeping in view safety measures during the post-pandemic situation. Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India [PMO India] will grace the occasion as Chief Guest." IIT Kharagpur director V. K. Tewari has written in a social media post.

“The Prime Minister will also inaugurate (virtually) Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, IIT Kharagpur. This facility will be one of a kind in the region with the goal to benefit a captive rural and semi-urban population of more than 4 crores spread over a large hinterland covering several districts of southern Bengal and near reaches in Odisha and Jharkhand," Tewari wrote.

For the past year, Visva-Bharati has been in news over reports of constant clashes between students' groups and the administrations, while both the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP accuse each other of promoting unrest on the campus.

At IIT Kharagpur, the name of the medical college has been a point of contention, students want to know why the IIT administration is looking to change the name of the facility, which was to be named after the iconic former Bengal CM, an eminent doctor, and freedom fighter B.C.Roy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout