PM to address Visva-Bharati, inaugurate medical college at IIT Kharagpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the Visva-Bharati University on Friday, and at IIT Kharagpur he will inaugurate a medical college on 23 February.

While PM Modi will address the convocation at Visva-Bharat virtually in the presence of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal; at IIT Kharagpur, he is set to address the students and dedicate a medical facility.

“IIT Kharagpur is going to organize its 66th Annual Convocation on February 23, 2021, in virtual mode keeping in view safety measures during the post-pandemic situation. Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India [PMO India] will grace the occasion as Chief Guest." IIT Kharagpur director V. K. Tewari has written in a social media post.

“The Prime Minister will also inaugurate (virtually) Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, IIT Kharagpur. This facility will be one of a kind in the region with the goal to benefit a captive rural and semi-urban population of more than 4 crores spread over a large hinterland covering several districts of southern Bengal and near reaches in Odisha and Jharkhand," Tewari wrote.

For the past year, Visva-Bharati has been in news over reports of constant clashes between students' groups and the administrations, while both the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP accuse each other of promoting unrest on the campus.

At IIT Kharagpur, the name of the medical college has been a point of contention, students want to know why the IIT administration is looking to change the name of the facility, which was to be named after the iconic former Bengal CM, an eminent doctor, and freedom fighter B.C.Roy.

