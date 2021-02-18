Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM to address Visva-Bharati, inaugurate medical college at IIT Kharagpur
The Prime Minister will also virtually inaugurate the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur.

PM to address Visva-Bharati, inaugurate medical college at IIT Kharagpur

1 min read . 11:02 AM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • While PM Modi will address the convocation at Visva-Bharat virtually in the presence of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the Visva-Bharati University on Friday, and at IIT Kharagpur he will inaugurate a medical college on 23 February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the Visva-Bharati University on Friday, and at IIT Kharagpur he will inaugurate a medical college on 23 February.

While PM Modi will address the convocation at Visva-Bharat virtually in the presence of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal; at IIT Kharagpur, he is set to address the students and dedicate a medical facility.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US life expectancy plunged in 2020 by most since World War II

1 min read . 11:09 AM IST

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 10:58 AM IST

Biden downgrades Saudi Crown Prince to ‘recalibrate’ ties

3 min read . 10:44 AM IST

Brookfield, NIIF, Actis place bids to buy Ashoka Concessions

2 min read . 10:39 AM IST

While PM Modi will address the convocation at Visva-Bharat virtually in the presence of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal; at IIT Kharagpur, he is set to address the students and dedicate a medical facility.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

US life expectancy plunged in 2020 by most since World War II

1 min read . 11:09 AM IST

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil tests positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 10:58 AM IST

Biden downgrades Saudi Crown Prince to ‘recalibrate’ ties

3 min read . 10:44 AM IST

Brookfield, NIIF, Actis place bids to buy Ashoka Concessions

2 min read . 10:39 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | Why bitcoin won’t become like money

“IIT Kharagpur is going to organize its 66th Annual Convocation on February 23, 2021, in virtual mode keeping in view safety measures during the post-pandemic situation. Shri Narendra Modi, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India [PMO India] will grace the occasion as Chief Guest." IIT Kharagpur director V. K. Tewari has written in a social media post.

“The Prime Minister will also inaugurate (virtually) Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, IIT Kharagpur. This facility will be one of a kind in the region with the goal to benefit a captive rural and semi-urban population of more than 4 crores spread over a large hinterland covering several districts of southern Bengal and near reaches in Odisha and Jharkhand," Tewari wrote.

For the past year, Visva-Bharati has been in news over reports of constant clashes between students' groups and the administrations, while both the ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition BJP accuse each other of promoting unrest on the campus.

At IIT Kharagpur, the name of the medical college has been a point of contention, students want to know why the IIT administration is looking to change the name of the facility, which was to be named after the iconic former Bengal CM, an eminent doctor, and freedom fighter B.C.Roy.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.